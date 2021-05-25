Fast-casual Mediterranean concept Cava coming to Atlanta

All of the Cava locations will be open for dine-in. Some have a patio for outdoor dining. Online ordering will also be available.

The remaining Zoe’s Kitchen units will continue to operate under that brand.

Cava currently has restaurants in 13 states, primarily on the East Coast, California, Colorado and Texas. Schulman said that the company has met increased interest among guests to bring Cava to Atlanta, and opted to do so because of the area’s diversity, population growth and because “Atlanta is often recognized as a cultural center. We are excited to contribute a small part to that with our Mediterranean food,” he said.

“If you like Zoe’s you’ll love Cava. You can build a meal specifically to your preferences. And we have great chef-created bowls to help introduce you to the flavors of cafe,” Schulman said. “Deliciously satisfying food can actually be good for you: that’s Mediterranean food.”

According to Schulman, most of the employees who work at Zoe’s locations targeted for conversation will transition to become Cava team members. The company is also hiring, with starting hourly wages ranging from $13.50 to $18, depending on the market and job position.

