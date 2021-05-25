Fast-casual Mediterranean concept Cava coming to Atlanta

Fast-casual Mediterranean chain Cava is about to enter the Atlanta market. The company looks to make a swift entry by opening 14 locations in the metro area by October.
The first Cava location will be located at 3655 Roswell Road in the Tuxedo Festival strip mall in Buckhead. After its anticipated late June opening, other Cava locations will be unveiled “everywhere from Alpharetta to Athens,” said CEO Brett Schulman.
The reason for the rapid rollout is because the company, which purchased Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018, is converting 14 of the 22 Zoe’s spots in the greater Atlanta area into Cava units.
“We are able to build it out in one third of the time using the existing infrastructure,” Schulman said. “Usually it takes us a number of years to be able to serve an entire market like we are going to be able to do in Atlanta.”
Other Zoe’s sites pegged for the Cava conversion are located in Chamblee, Cumberland, Cumming, Decatur, Dunwoody, Druid Hills, Kennesaw, the Mall of Georgia, Peachtree Corners and Roswell.
All of the Cava locations will be open for dine-in. Some have a patio for outdoor dining. Online ordering will also be available.
The remaining Zoe’s Kitchen units will continue to operate under that brand.
Cava currently has restaurants in 13 states, primarily on the East Coast, California, Colorado and Texas. Schulman said that the company has met increased interest among guests to bring Cava to Atlanta, and opted to do so because of the area’s diversity, population growth and because “Atlanta is often recognized as a cultural center. We are excited to contribute a small part to that with our Mediterranean food,” he said.
“If you like Zoe’s you’ll love Cava. You can build a meal specifically to your preferences. And we have great chef-created bowls to help introduce you to the flavors of cafe,” Schulman said. “Deliciously satisfying food can actually be good for you: that’s Mediterranean food.”
According to Schulman, most of the employees who work at Zoe’s locations targeted for conversation will transition to become Cava team members. The company is also hiring, with starting hourly wages ranging from $13.50 to $18, depending on the market and job position.
