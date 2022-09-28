RECIPE: A dinner-worthy ham and cheese sandwich

There are plenty of variations on this dish across the internet, but the base elements are the same: Hawaiian rolls, deli ham and Swiss cheese. I like to spread Dijon butter across the inside of the sandwiches as well as drizzle it on top for an extra layer of flavor. I add a layer of dill pickle chips for contrasting sour tang. Leave the rolls attached and slice the entire pack in half horizontally, fill the rolls with ham and cheese, cover, and bake until melted. Once the sandwiches are in the oven, you’ve got plenty of time to assemble any side dishes or a salad if you feel the need.

The biggest bonus to making sandwiches this way? There’s no need to painstakingly assemble each one individually, so you’ve got sliders for four people with the effort required to make a sandwich for one. Just cut into individual sliders once they’re hot from the oven. Better yet, bring the sheet pan to the table and have everyone cut their own rolls.