RECIPE: A dinner-worthy ham and cheese sandwich

Whether you’re tired from a long work day or just don’t want to put much thought into meal planning, sometimes you just want a sandwich for dinner. While I’m all for slapping a few slices of turkey between a couple slices of mayonnaise-slicked bread and calling it done, these hot ham and cheese sliders offer a happy medium between a simple meal and a thoroughly planned dinner.
There are plenty of variations on this dish across the internet, but the base elements are the same: Hawaiian rolls, deli ham and Swiss cheese. I like to spread Dijon butter across the inside of the sandwiches as well as drizzle it on top for an extra layer of flavor. I add a layer of dill pickle chips for contrasting sour tang. Leave the rolls attached and slice the entire pack in half horizontally, fill the rolls with ham and cheese, cover, and bake until melted. Once the sandwiches are in the oven, you’ve got plenty of time to assemble any side dishes or a salad if you feel the need.
The biggest bonus to making sandwiches this way? There’s no need to painstakingly assemble each one individually, so you’ve got sliders for four people with the effort required to make a sandwich for one. Just cut into individual sliders once they’re hot from the oven. Better yet, bring the sheet pan to the table and have everyone cut their own rolls.
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 (12-ounce) package Hawaiian rolls
- 12 dill pickle chips
- 8 ounces sliced deli ham
- 8 ounces sliced deli Swiss cheese
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position.
- In a small bowl, mix together the butter and mustard. It is OK if the mixture is not smooth.
- Use a bread knife to slice the entire package of rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half of the rolls, cut-side up, on a sheet pan. Drizzle the cut side of the bottom half of the rolls with about two-thirds of the butter mixture. Top each roll with a pickle round. Lay half of the cheese slices over the pickles, followed by all of the ham, and then the remainder of the cheese. Cover with the tops of the rolls. Drizzle the top of the rolls with the remaining butter mixture.
- Cover the sheet pan with aluminum foil and transfer to the oven. Bake, covered, until the cheese melts, about 15 minutes. Uncover and continue to bake until lightly browned and crisp on the top, about 5 minutes.
- Transfer to a cutting board and cut into individual sliders. Serve. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 712 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 34 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 43 grams total fat (25 grams saturated), 167 milligrams cholesterol, 1,072 milligrams sodium.
