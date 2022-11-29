Despite the name, Bundt-ish is all about pound cakes

Johnny Washington, the CEO of Bundt-ish, is a Mercer University graduate with a master’s in business administration. Stacey Washington is the president, responsible for the creative side of the business. With her grandmother’s recipes not available, she spent a year developing recipes and doing much of the baking herself. The couple wanted a cake that was dense, but moist, overcoming the objection they heard so often, that pound cakes are too dry.

“We went through what seemed like a thousand recipes,” Johnny Washington said. “A lot of our friends gained weight. Our friends’ friends gained weight. We got those cakes into the hands of people who would give us an honest assessment. Would they buy this cake?”

They searched for packaging that would be different from the traditional pink, brown or white bakery boxes. “When we found someone with this blue-green box,” he said, “we knew it was the color that would set us apart, and we knew those boxes had to be wrapped and presented with a big white bow.”

The couple launched the business with five varieties, including Church Lady Classic and Best Lemon Pound Cake Ever. Gradually, they increased the line to 11 varieties, including lemon-blueberry pound cake, a celebration pound cake (with colorful sprinkles inside and out), and a chocolate cookie crunch pound cake that has chocolate-filled cookie chunks baked inside and crumbled on top of the vanilla glaze. All are available for delivery anywhere in the continental U.S.

The Washingtons also have partnered with Macon-based Z Beans Coffee. “While we were in the development process,” Washington said, “a lot of people would say, ‘Man, this cake goes so well with my coffee in the morning.’ With that feedback, we knew we wanted our own brand of coffee.”

That partnership resulted from a Mercer University feature article about Washington being an alumnus, which led to him connecting with Max Burke of Z Beans Coffee, the son of another alum. Together, they created a special blend, and Bundt-ish began selling it in July.

More cake varieties are in the pipeline, but the couple also is looking at other items that complement cake, such as homemade toppings, and they plan to offer local pickup and delivery in 2023.

Washington said the biggest challenge is one that faces all business owners: remembering to focus on what’s right in front of you.

“When you get caught up in planning for six months from now, you lose sight of what’s important in this moment,” he said. “Take things one step at a time. I call it my ‘crawl, walk, run’ theory. It’s a process, and you have to go through it.”

