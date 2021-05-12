Cookbook review: Tour of a vegetal wonderland

One day, a French-trained chef from Cleveland stopped by and asked them if they could sell her some squash blossoms. Jones and his dad, Bob, had never heard of eating the flowers, but agreed to harvest some for her. She returned with more far-fetched requests, such as for radicchio and microgreens.

Intrigued, the Joneses began to dig deeper, experimenting with the most obscure seeds they could get. The family farm became The Chef’s Garden, a now world-famous center for agricultural innovation with Farmer Lee Jones at its helm. Its kitchen and event space, the Culinary Vegetable Institute, draws chefs from around the world to geek out over state-of-the-art popcorn shoots and perfect-tasting carrots. The renowned Washington, D.C., chef and humanitarian José Andrés brought his R & D team there in 2017 and, in the preface he wrote for Jones’ cookbook, describes the experience as “like my golden ticket to visit the Willy Wonka of chlorophyll himself.”