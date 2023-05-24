Cookbook review: Smoky Mountain flavors inspired by a theme park

Its author, Erin K. Browne, is not on the payroll of Dollywood, the 160-acre amusement park which draws some 3 million visitors each season to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Rather, she’s a stay-at-home mom who creates recipes — many copycats of dishes inspired by family trips and pop culture — in her Knoxville kitchen and shares them on her blog, BrownieBites.net. Like Dolly Parton, the park’s superstar co-owner, she reveres her East Tennessee heritage, and views the nearby attraction as her family’s “sanctuary.” She knows the layouts of the 11 themed areas by heart and finds the food offerings within each as thrilling as the roller coasters and musical acts.