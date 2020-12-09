COOKBOOK REVIEW: Sweet satisfaction without the mess

An unexpected resource just came into my possession: Yossy Arefi’s “Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings” (Potter, $24). Although not aimed at any special occasion, the 50 recipes within it can make any occasion feel special with little more than a bowl, a pan and a few simple ingredients.

A snacking cake, by the Brooklyn blogger’s definition, is a single-layer cake that isn’t “the kind of all-day project bakes you’ll see on ‘The Great British Baking Show.’” Rather, it’s an everyday treat that can be whipped up on a moment’s notice with little fuss, frosted or glazed in any number of festive ways, or eaten unadorned, warm from the oven.