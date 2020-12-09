X

COOKBOOK REVIEW: Sweet satisfaction without the mess

"Snacking: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings" by Yossy Arefi (Potter, $24)
"Snacking: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings" by Yossy Arefi (Potter, $24)

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS | 34 minutes ago
By Susan Puckett
‘Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings’ by Yossy Arefi (Potter, $24)

With the party season upon us and no parties on the calendar, I’m in the market for some low-key ways to keep this year’s Grinch, otherwise known as the coronavirus, from snatching away my holiday spirit.

An unexpected resource just came into my possession: Yossy Arefi’s “Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings” (Potter, $24). Although not aimed at any special occasion, the 50 recipes within it can make any occasion feel special with little more than a bowl, a pan and a few simple ingredients.

A snacking cake, by the Brooklyn blogger’s definition, is a single-layer cake that isn’t “the kind of all-day project bakes you’ll see on ‘The Great British Baking Show.’” Rather, it’s an everyday treat that can be whipped up on a moment’s notice with little fuss, frosted or glazed in any number of festive ways, or eaten unadorned, warm from the oven.

Every recipe is geared for an 8-inch-square baking pan, with instructions for adapting it to a loaf pan, a 9-inch round pan, a cupcake tin or even a skillet. Or you can double the ingredients for a Bundt pan or a sheet cake. No electric mixer is required unless you opt for a fluffy buttercream frosting, as I did for the Fudgy Chocolate Cake that I made for my niece’s birthday.

With no more effort and equal bang for the buck, I impressed my weekly across-the-hall dinner guests with a last-minute Coconut Lime Cake drenched in a matching glaze.

Fun after-Zoom-school projects such as Powdered Donut Cake and Rainbow Sprinkles abound. But there’s no shortage of sophisticated ingredient combos to keep grown-ups entertained. Just thinking about curling up in front of a Netflix holiday special with my honey and a slice of Sticky Whiskey Date Cake is beginning to fill me with good cheer.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.