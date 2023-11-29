Cookbook review: Homemade treats within any cook’s reach

Yossy Arefi doesn’t tout herself as the inventor of the “snacking cake,” a highly adaptable single-layer cake that can be quickly and easily thrown together. But the Brooklyn-based author, blogger and photographer deserves credit for creating a smash cookbook around its concept. That tidy little volume, “Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings,” won me over when I reviewed it three years ago, and it’s been my go-to baking book ever since. So when Arefi’s latest collection of treats based on her streamlined strategies arrived, I couldn’t wait to delve in.

As with those in her previous book, none of the offerings in “Snacking Bakes: Simple Recipes for Cookies, Bars, Brownies, Cakes, and More” (Clarkson Potter, $25) require an electric mixer or more than one bowl and pan. Flavor variations come with each, along with tips for making ahead and storing. And I was especially happy to find some savory suggestions amid the sweet ones.

One night, I whipped up an 8-inch square pan of Everything Bagel Bread with Scallions: a savory biscuit-like bread flavored with the seasoning blend and bits of cream cheese. While it baked, I prepared the dough for maple-sweetened, gluten-free Almond Thumbprints, and popped the cookie sheet filled with scoops in the oven as soon as the bread emerged. Both tasted as delicious as promised, leaving me with only a few dishes to wash.