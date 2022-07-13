Cookbook review: Recovering a Korean identity in the kitchen

While developing cutting-edge menus for his Philadelphia restaurants — Serpico, which closed during the pandemic, and now KPOD, a contemporary Korean American concept — he taught himself how to make versions of Korean fare to share with his wife and daughter at home.

He presents those lessons in the chapters that follow, beginning with Countertop Kimchi and proceeding to practical family pleasers such as Ground Beef Bulgogi, BBQ Oyster Mushrooms, Cinnamon-Sugar Rice Cakes, and Chilled Spicy Noodles tossed with Korean Chile Sauce.

Allow him to guide you through a few easy-to-assemble meals, and you’ll understand what he means when he says “when I eat Korean food, I feel better.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

