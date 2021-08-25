Cookbook review: One good meal deserves another

Some are more realistic than others. Cassy Garcia’s “Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight’s Dinner Into Tomorrow’s Feast” (Simon & Schuster, $30) fits this category. The blogger-turned-bestselling author is the creator of Fed and Fit, a popular website for creating fast, family-friendly meals.

Her first book by the same name lays out a detailed 28-day food and fitness plan featuring the type of gluten-free, paleo-friendly recipes she developed for herself a decade ago to combat chronic pain and weight gain. Her follow-up, “Cook Once, Eat All Week,” shows how to streamline cooking time by batch-cooking components of meals to use in creative ways throughout the week.