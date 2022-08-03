Cookbook review: Modern strategies for an ongoing dinner dilemma

The contents of this concise and attractively packaged little volume live up to the promises of its lengthy title. Recipes cover every meal plus dessert with an emphasis on fresh, wholesome ingredients, while taking advantage of a handful of certain minimally processed conveniences: bagged shredded cabbage, high-quality bottled pasta sauce, canned seasoned black beans, store-bought kimchi. She offers time-saving tricks such as freezing gingerroot and grating — skin and all — with a microplane directly from the freezer, keeping butter on the counter for easier spreading, and lining baking pans with parchment for easy clean-up.

Other than slicing an onion, there’s no knife work required for Creamy Paprika Chicken Skillet with Spinach and Tomatoes — a deliciously complex-tasting dish that owes its creaminess to coconut milk and is ready in half an hour. Pressure Cooker Pulled Pork provides the makings for future meals of tacos and barbecue sandwiches. And White Bean Salad with Goat Cheese and Arugula makes a near-instant hearty lunch or light dinner.