Cookbook review: Love, war and family recipes immortalized

In the midst of these lessons, Hatte teamed up with a Parisian chef to develop Franco-Vietnamese dishes based on her grandmother’s recipes. Their project caught the attention of Alain Ducasse, the renowned Michelin-starred chef, who published a cookbook in French based on it. He writes the preface in its newly published English translation: “Tasting Vietnam: Flavors and Memories From My Grandmother’s Kitchen” (Rizzoli, $37.50).

Ba chronicles her life journey in her own words, grandmother to granddaughter, beginning on a rice farm near Hanoi, continuing on to Hue and Saigon as the wife of a politician, and immigrating to Washington, D.C., before settling in France. Family photos and uncomplicated, gorgeously photographed recipes bring these memories to life.