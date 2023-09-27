BreakingNews
Man barricaded near Atlanta school after allegedly making threats

Cookbook review: A cook’s tour through a ‘house of many kitchens’

‘Latinisimo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America’ by Sandra A. Gutierrez (Knopf, $40)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Sandra Gutierrez likes to compare Latin American food to that of a large house, with the easily recognizable Mexican staples of tacos and enchiladas at its front door. Once inside, there are 20 other “kitchens” (or countries) waiting to be discovered.

This is how she opens her remarkable new opus, “Latinisimo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America” (Knopf, $40). It’s hard to imagine anyone better qualified to guide us over the threshold and through the area’s vast foodways.

Born in the United States, Gutierrez grew up in a family of global travelers and enthusiastic cooks in Guatemala. Eventually she returned to the U.S. and settled with her husband in North Carolina, where she became food editor of the now-defunct Cary News, contributing writer to national publications and a prolific cookbook author. Her work is now part of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s permanent food exhibit.

ExploreMore cookbook reviews

Her latest — and most daunting — endeavor begins with a brief overall history of the cuisine, followed by elemental recipes (sauces, spice blends, sofritos) that serve as starting points for dishes throughout the book. The rest of the chapters are categorized by ingredient — corn, beans, squash, and so on — each prefaced with an essay about their cultural significance.

Recipes are labeled with their countries of origin and difficulty levels, and reflect the way many Latin Americans cook today. Most lean toward simple, everyday fare rather than complicated special occasion dishes. Pollo en Coco, boneless skinless chicken thighs simmered in a golden coconut milk-based sauce unique to Honduras and Nicaragua, is one such example I’ll happily repeat. Equally delicious was the tangy green salad with orange segments complemented by crunchy cacao nibs (a nod to Uruguay, a major producer).

Whether you’re hankering to try your hand at homemade tortillas or a Peruvian twist on a pot roast, Gutierrez holds the key to more kitchens — each different from the next, all filled with deliciousness.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover 2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man barricaded near Atlanta school after allegedly making threats
44m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: Home-field advantage is so close, magic numbers drop again
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
3h ago

Milton councilman under fire for privately meeting with election poll workers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Oliver Hospitality

Recipe: Make Tiny Lou’s Pork Schnitzel
14m ago
Recipe: No-prep sheet pan squash and chickpeas
43m ago
Stock Up: 3 ways to simplify meals and snacks
19h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
10h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
16h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top