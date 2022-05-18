Cookbook review: Journey to a smoke-scented summit

Even after sourcing your meat and equipment a month in advance, assembling a crew, building and firing the pit, and loading and tending the hog with round-the-clock TLC, “success, I hate to say, is far from guaranteed,” he warns.

The Nashville pitmaster insists he’s not trying to talk you out of pursuing the craft he’s devoted his life to preserving, and that put his restaurant, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, on the map. He provides a detailed guide to that smoke-scented summit in his new tome: “Life of Fire: Mastering the Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, the Grill, and the Smokehouse” (Potter, $35). But before jumping in, he advises backing up several chapters and tackling more approachable feats like grill-basket butter beans or cast-iron catfish fillets.