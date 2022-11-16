Cookbook review: Inspiration from the barnyard and beyond

Though long known for his talents in the kitchen, the nearly 87-year-old chef, author, and television star has more recently been recognized for his work at the easel. Chickens represent the intersection of those passions — on canvas, in the oven, and throughout his storied life. “Jacques Pepin Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird” (Harvest, $30) is filled with captivating reminisces involving the chicken and the egg, accompanied by the quirky and colorful paintings they’ve inspired, with titles such as King of the Coop, The Irate Mother Hen, and Tufted Cockerel.

Pepin grew up in the French countryside of Bresse, a region near Lyon he describes “as synonymous with the luscious chickens raised there as Bordeaux is with fine wine.” This is where his story begins. He tells how, at age seven, he helped friends capture a loose hen, pack their kill in wet mud, and roast it over an open fire. They then smashed the hardened block of clay with stones and feasted on the cooked meat within. He goes on to describe a considerably more refined rendition he’s made since, in which a stuffed, boned chicken is wrapped in bread dough instead of clay.