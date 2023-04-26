Cookbook review: Tables set for savoring life

“We had never seen tableware so beautiful,” Gravely writes in the introduction to “Italy on a Plate: Travels, Memories, Menus” (VIETRI, $48). Upon learning they were made by local artisans in the nearby town of Vietri sul Mare, they arranged to visit the factory the next day. Mesmerized, they brainstormed how they might import the dishware to the states.

Back home in eastern North Carolina, a business plan emerged. VIETRI is now America’s largest importer of Italian ceramics, with home decor products in stores in every state and internationally. In her debut book to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, Gravely shares that story, along with recipes and glimpses into the homes of friends in Italy who welcomed her to their tables. Frances Mayes, the bestselling author of “Under the Tuscan Sun,” wrote the foreword and shared recipes for Risotto Primavera and Lemon Hazelnut Gelato served at Bramasole, their storied Cortona home.