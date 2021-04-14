COOKBOOK REVIEW: Great meals, with psychosocial benefits

We also know it as a safe place for expressing other emotions apart from the judgment of others: frustration, existential crisis, rage, despair. Food journalists Rachel Levin and Tara Duggan can relate. “As Corona Quarantine taught us all too well, (the kitchen) is where we find ourselves, even at our worst,” they write in the introduction to “Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook for Getting Dinner and Your Feelings on the Table” (Running Press, $20).

They’ve pooled their wit, wisdom and culinary skills to come up with 50 simple and appealing recipes for this entertaining little antidote for what ails you “dedicated to everyone who cooked their way through 2020 — and beyond.”