COOKBOOK REVIEW: Flavors from Down Under

Despite its wide availability, Sydney-based chef and food writer Ross Dobson notes, the kangaroo is “part of our collective psyche,” appearing on the Australian dollar coin and as “Skippy” on a popular children’s TV show. And many locals are reluctant to eat it.

Roast lamb, fish and chips dusted with “chicken salt,” and spaghetti tossed in a “marina mix” of local seafood more closely represent today’s Aussie table. Indian curries and Asian flavors of all kinds are also well-integrated into the food culture, as are American-style conveniences such as French onion dip (sour cream plus dry soup mix) with “savoury biscuits” for scooping. And thanks to a growing Turkish community, a meal on the run might be toasted flatbread spread with butter and Vegemite.