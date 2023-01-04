Cookbook review: A family cookbook with a dash of showbiz

Explore More cookbook reviews

As teenagers, the six Murray brothers spent summers working as caddies at a local country club. All became avid golfers, and that experience inspired Brian to write the 1980 classic comedy, “Caddyshack,” starring Bill, with several other brothers popping up in cameos. In the late 1990s, Andy partnered with a friend to build a restaurant around the movie theme, which he runs today at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

Recipes within this charming little volume are as nostalgic as the snapshots and stories surrounding them: the family favorite party dip called “Hot Nuts” (cream cheese, chipped beef, and pecans); the fried chicken his mom Lucille made for John Belushi and the rest of the Second City comedy troupe; the peachy 19th Hole signature cocktail of his restaurant and his libation of choice to serve at a pool party.

Collectively, they support his life’s motto: “Food really is the glue that brings us all together.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

