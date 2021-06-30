Cookbook review: Dessert-making as easy as child’s play

To ramp up the fun, there are instructions for creating new frosting colors, for dipping cupcakes in chocolate shell topping and decorating with colored sprinkles to resemble an ice cream cone, and making an edible jigsaw puzzle of sugar cookies. Trivia tidbits, culinary-themed guessing games, and pop quizzes throughout keep the brain busy while waiting for the timer to go off.

Junior bakers planning for their big TV (or TikTok) debut can practice their showmanship by heading to the chapter on Fake-Out Cakes. Here they can learn how to make cakes shaped like a gigantic chili dog, a life-size pineapple, a piece of sushi, or a taco — using cake mixes, prepared cookie dough, ice cream, dry cereal, candies, and copious amounts of food coloring.

And even if their attempt doesn’t quite match the eye-popper in the photo, a sweet reward for trying is a guarantee.

