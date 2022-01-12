Cookbook review: Cooking strategies for every situation

“Some people Rollerblade, some people foster puppies, some people live life through their travels, some people make music,” writes the former food director for Bon Appetit, YouTube star, and James Beard Award-winning author of “Where Cooking Begins.” “But everything in my life comes back to food, and I am inspired by making whatever sounds good in the moment I’m in.”

For Music, those moments tend to revolve around her close-knit extended Italian-American family in Brooklyn. Monday-Thursday meals mean stovetop suppers (Gingery Ground Beef with Lime and Herbs), big salads (Charred Broccoli with Spicy Avocado Sauce), and quick, healthy fare (Spicy-Tangy Green Beans and Tofu).