Cookbook review: Cook up fun ‘any ole dadgum day’

Growing up in a tiny farm town in the Mississippi Delta taught Elizabeth Heiskell that “if you are waiting for Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve to celebrate, you will be one bored and lonely soul the rest of the time.”

Explore Cookbook reviews

The caterer-turned- “Today Show” personality shows us how to make “any ole dadgum day” feel special in “Come On Over! Southern Delicious For Every Day and Every Occasion” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30).