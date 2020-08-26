Cookbook review: Bring home a taste of the Berkshires

They raised their family in New Jersey, but consider the house they’ve had in the Berkshires for more than 35 years their “spiritual” home. The Bildners bonded with farmers and chefs dedicated to keeping the area’s rich agricultural traditions alive. Captivated by their commitment to sustainability, the couple spent more than four years interviewing and photographing them in their environment. Their stories are lovingly presented in “The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook: 125 Homegrown Recipes from the New England Hills” (Countryman Press, $24.95). Brian Alberg, the chef behind the menus of several farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshires, helped them develop home-friendly recipes inspired by those profiles.

The result is a joy to peruse, but most rewarding to use. Crispy-Skin Salmon in a Vietnamese-style sweet and sour sauce with heirloom tomato and cucumbers; Kale and Peanut Salad fortified with hard-boiled egg and grated Parmesan; and Blistered Green Beans with Dijon Vinaigrette were all winners. I plan to try Chilled Zucchini and Roasted Soup before summer’s over; Chili with Chorizo and Butternut Squash and Warm Cranberry Cobbler are on my list for when temperatures drop.