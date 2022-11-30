Cookbook review: Big flavors, served with love and laughter

Jen Hatmaker goes on to tell how she and her friends ordered the habanero cream soup at the resort where they were staying and “promptly lost our minds.” With help from the internet she devised a home version served in bread bowls “so beautiful, you will want to make an iron-on shirt with its picture.” She gives you the formula in “Feed These People: Slam-Dunk Recipes for Your Crew” (Harvest, $30).

Hatmaker is a bestselling author, speaker and podcaster based in Austin, Texas, with a largely female fan base that includes Jennifer Garner, Joanna Gaines and Martina McBride. She writes the way she talks — whether the topic is family, faith, justice or even recipes.