COOKBOOK REVIEW: Baking for a brighter future

Crisis and desperation led them there. With professional training and a supportive community, they’ve baked their way out of hopelessness and into promising futures. Some now have businesses of their own. The story of this remarkable social enterprise bakery has been beautifully documented by its team in “Rising Hope: Recipes and Stories from Luminary Bakery” (Harper Design, $26.99).

As a volunteer in a homeless hostel for women, Alice Williams heard the residents' harrowing stories of violent relationships, human trafficking, extreme poverty and the criminal justice system. She empathized with their frustrations of seeing nowhere to turn, and wanted to help.