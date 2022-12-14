Cookbook review: A fresh batch of tricks from a cookie wizard

“Cookies are where it all started for me,” she writes in the opening “pep talk” of her latest book, “All About Cookies” (Potter, $35). As an awkward teenager in Ohio and Virginia, she found that “I was happiest when my head was down, lost in my own imagination, a wooden spoon and a beat-up bowl ready for magic to be made.” Wandering the snack and cereal aisles of supermarkets triggered her creativity then as it does today.

She credits her grandmothers ( “real waste-not-want-not types”) with leading her to the realization that “anything that I can grind into a flour-like state” could sub for all or part of the all-purpose flour in her creations. That’s how blitzed Rice Krispies came to join peanut butter in PB Sandies, and mini pretzels became the flour for chocolate chunk cookies.