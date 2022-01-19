Cookbook review: Adventures in fermentation

Explore The fermentation revival is brewing a cultural revolution

A self-described “fermentation revivalist,” Katz has conducted hundreds of workshops and written multiple how-to books — including his 2013 James Beard Foundation award-winning “The Art of Fermentation”— that have inspired a new generation of home cooks to try their hand at their own microbial experiments.

In “Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys: Recipes, Techniques and Traditions from Around the World” (Chelsea Green, $35), he moves beyond the basics to share the lessons he’s learned from people who’ve invited him into their pickle shacks, tofu shops, kraut factories, sake breweries, and private kitchens.