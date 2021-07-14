Cookbook review: A people-pleasing approach to healthy cooking

“Her delicious treats would arrive on our desks, and we would happily gobble them up, not even realizing they weren’t just delicious — they were healthy, too,” wrote Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in a blurb for “Dada Eats Love to Cook It: 100 Plant-Based Recipes for Everyone at Your Table” (Rodale, $26.99).

As a fitness and wellness buff at the University of California, Berkeley, she regularly scoured the city in search of tasty plant-based dishes to post on Instagram. Drawing from her Indian heritage and restaurant explorations, she began concocting her own creations in her tiny New York kitchen. She shared her experiments at work and wrote about them on a blog, Dada Eats.