COOKBOOK REVIEW: A double-dose of French flavor and charm

Ingredient lists tend to be short, and cooking methods uncomplicated, if not necessarily quick. Rather than suggest convenient substitutes, Loomis drops in handy tips to ease the process. I made a homey yet elegant feast of Golden Roast Chicken with Shallots and Apples, Simple Boiled Potatoes, and A Classic Green Salad without breaking a sweat — all the better with the white Burgundy she suggested for pairing.

“Á Table: Recipes for Cooking and Eating the French Way” by Rebekah Peppler ($29.95)