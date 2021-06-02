Cookbook review: A DIY tablescape for every occasion

Part 2 lays out themed menus with make-ahead game plans, along with ideas for styling and serving: Dips for Dinner, a Falafel Mezze Spread, New Year’s Eve Martini Bar, and more.

Recipes are mostly easy and affordable enough to enliven even a mundane weeknight, such as the two dazzling salads I tried — one for Israeli couscous with mint-parsley oil, and the other for a bright and pleasantly bitter radicchio salad with green olives and Manchego cheese. Later I made Blackberry-Dijon Whipped Ricotta and Smoky Sun-Dried Tomato and Walnut Dip to tote to a potluck, displayed with crudités piled high in contrasting colorful mounds.

Both drew enough raves to get me to thinking about hosting my first mask-free gathering in more than a year. I may even iron the napkins.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

COOKBOOK

“Tables and Spreads: A Go-To Guide for Beautiful Snacks, Intimate Gatherings, and Inviting Feasts”

by Shelly Westerhausen Worcel with Wyatt Worcel

Chronicle, $27.95, 288 pages

