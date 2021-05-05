Cookbook review: A delectable trip to Gullah country

Raiford’s great-great-great-grandfather, Jupiter Gilliard, was a slave who, after emancipation, turned some swampy land he purchased near Brunswick, Georgia into a thriving farm his offspring has kept flourishing ever since. That’s where Raiford grew up peeling shrimp for creole sauce and picking blackberries and muscadines for cobblers and jams.

After high school, he traveled the world while serving in the military, earned a diploma from the Culinary Institute of America, studied sustainable food systems in California, and cooked in restaurants, including one of his own, before returning to the family homestead for good. Nowadays he tends the fields of Gilliard Farms full time, while educating the public on the rich flavors and fraught history of his heritage.