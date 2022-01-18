Community Cooks: Atlanta restaurant founder ladles 20 years of soups in new cookbook

“The book really came out of my collecting recipes for the last 20-plus years,” Levison said. “I opened my first place after an 18-month trip around the world, collecting and learning how to cook.”

The cookbook features 50 Souper Jenny favorites, with easy recipes aimed at home cooks, including her all-time top-seller, My Dad’s Turkey Chili.

“My dad was always the big cook in my family,” Levison recalled. “When I said I was going into the soup business, I remember him giving me that chili recipe, so that was the first soup I cooked on a large scale. Now, our menu changes every day, except we always have turkey chili.”

For winter, Levison favors her Italian-style sausage, kale and cheese-stuffed tortellini soup, which, she claimed, “has magical powers when eaten on a cold, blustery day.”

“I really love one-pot meals, and that one, with a salad, is all you need,” she said. “But, you can switch it up. If you’re not eating pasta, you can leave the tortellini out and add a couple more handfuls of veggies. And, if you’re not eating sausage, you can add ground turkey or tofu crumbles.”

Sausage, Kale and Cheese-Stuffed Tortellini Soup 2 pounds ground Italian sausage

1 yellow onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, off stem, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

2 cups carrots, peeled and chopped

2 cups Yukon gold potato, chopped

2 cups canned, chopped tomato

1 teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)

10 cups chicken broth

3 cups fresh kale, chopped

4 cups cheese-stuffed tortellini

½ cup aged parmesan, grated Heat a soup pot on medium high. Break up the sausage and cook it thoroughly, around 10 minutes. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add olive oil, and sauté onion, rosemary and oregano for about 5 minutes, or until soft. Add garlic and stir another minute. Add the sausage back to the pot. Add carrot, tomato, potato, kale, chili flakes and chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Add the tortellini, and cook an additional 8 to 10 minutes on low. Serve topped with shredded parmesan. Serves 12. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 413 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 19 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 24 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 1,516 milligrams sodium.

