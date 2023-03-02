Cocktails to pair with the 10 best picture nominees

“All Quiet on the Western Front.” This film begins in 1917, during World War I, as a teen enlists in the German Army and is deployed to northern France. Try pairing this film with a sparkling French 75. Named for the howitzer field gun used by the French and Americans in the war, it combines 1 ounce of gin, ½ ounce of lemon juice and ½ ounce of simple syrup, and then is shaken with ice, strained and topped with Champagne and a lemon twist garnish.

“Elvis.” This glittery biopic tells the life of Elvis Presley from the perspective of his manager, Col. Tom Parker. It’s not mentioned in the film, but it has been reported widely that the King of Rock ’n’ Roll was smitten with peanut butter and banana sandwiches. For a shooter based on the iconic dish, take one part peanut butter whiskey, one part crème de banana, one part Irish cream, and shake with ice. Strain into a shot glass and your party guests will say, “Thank you, thank you very much.”

“The Fabelmans.” Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after seeing “The Greatest Show on Earth,” captivated by the train crash scene. He makes his own films and aspires to become a filmmaker, like director Steven Spielberg, on whose life the movie is based. Use Sammy’s first inspiration to make a midnight train cocktail. With ice, stir together 2 ounces of bourbon, ½ ounce of peach liqueur and two dashes of angostura bitters. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

“Tár.” Set in the international world of classical music, this psychological drama centers on renowned conductor-composer Lydia Tár. To go with this film, try a boozy symphony cocktail, with 1 ounce of gin, ⅔ ounce of maraschino liqueur, ⅓ ounce of Chartreuse, ⅔ ounce of lemon juice and ⅙ ounce of peaty Scotch. Shake all the ingredients with ice, strain into a coupe and garnish with a lemon twist.

“Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s 30 years later, and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell still is one of the Navy’s top aviators. To go with his planned attack on a uranium enrichment plant, go with the classic aviation cocktail. With ice, shake 2 ounces of gin, ½ ounce of maraschino liqueur, ¼ ounce of crème de violette and ¾ ounce of lemon juice. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a brandied cherry.

“Avatar: The Way of the Water.” Set a decade after the first “Avatar,” this sequel is set on the extrasolar moon, Pandora. You need a drink with a blue hue, to match both the waters of Pandora and the characters fighting the humans. To make a refreshing cucumber blue, muddle cucumber, basil and mint in the bottom of a rocks glass. Then, add ice and 2 ounces of Empress gin, which is distilled with butterfly pea flower, and top with soda water.

“Triangle of Sadness.” In this satirical film, the social hierarchy is turned upside down. To pair with its excesses of beauty and wealth, just fill up flutes of Champagne.

“Women Talking.” After discovering men have been brutalizing female members of an isolated religious community for years, a group of women must decide whether to do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. To go with that subject, try a consensual sex on the beach. With ice, shake 1½ ounces of vodka, 1½ ounces of peach schnapps, 2 ounces of cranberry juice and 2 ounces of orange juice. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

