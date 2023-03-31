A new spirit for Georgia and the Masters

After Berckman’s death, his family continued to run the nursey for a while and then shut it down. The land was purchased by a group of investors who built the most famous golf club in the world. Berckman’s home remains on the property and serves as Augusta National’s clubhouse. Two of his sons helped design the course’s landscape, preserving original plantings by Berckman.

Yuri Kato created the Fruitland Vodka peach-infused brand to celebrate Berckman’s part of the American dream, as well as Georgia’s state fruit. Kato, who now serves as a Berckmans consultant, discovered during her research of the Berckman family that peach pits are a natural carbon filter, absorbing gas and toxins, and were used in gas masks during World War I.

Berckmans American is straight vodka (no peach infusion), but its distillation uses peach pits (from the same peaches used to make the Fruitland expressions) as an activated carbon filtration system, which removes contaminants and impurities. It’s both a sustainability practice and a nod to the Berckman legacy.

If you watch the Masters and see the stately magnolia trees lining Magnolia Lane, think of Berckman and how he lined his 300-yard carriage path with them. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to use his namesake vodka to stir up an azalea, the signature cocktail of the Masters, which pays homage to the bushes he also planted there.

Berckmans American vodka, Fruitland Augusta peach-flavored vodka and Fruitland Augusta peach tea-flavored vodka are sold only in Georgia (suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750 milliliters, 80 proof). berckmansusa.com

