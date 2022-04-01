New bourbon debuts just in time for the Masters

The Sweetens Cove Kennessee bourbon bottle looks similar to its ultra-premium Tennessee bourbon sibling expression, but there is a major difference. The former has all the nuance, flavor and master blending of the original, but at a more accessible price, and it debuts just in time to toast the Masters golf tournament. For perfect par, Sweetens Cove tapped Empire State South’s Cole Williamson to create cocktails suited to a tee.
The bottle’s modern blue and green stripes stand out like a depiction of the state line of Tennessee and Kentucky. The marrying of the states’ bourbons is best suited for mixology and “everyday special occasions,” said master blender Marianne Eaves. With a suggested retail of $59.99, it’s much easier on the pocketbook than the $200 limited-edition luxury released each year.
“Each of these liquids reflects the enduring and exceptional personality of their own region,” said Eaves. “Working barrel by barrel, I added a hint of toasted sugar maple wood to elevate the blend, just right at 110.7 proof.”
Kennesee holds aromas of spice and citrus along with notes of toasted oak and graham cracker. The new bourbon’s long finish lingers warm and sweetly woodsy.
Launching Kennessee to coincide with the Masters tournament (April 7-10 in Augusta), is on brand for Sweetens Cove, which is backed by pro sports players Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick, also co-owners of the namesake golf course near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Five friends who shared a love of golf recruited Eaves, the first female master distiller in the U.S. since Prohibition, to craft a signature spirit.
Empire State South beverage director Cole Williamson crafted recipes showcasing Kennesee that also pay homage to the tournament’s traditions. He characterized his concoctions as “well-balanced slow sippers.”
The Arnie, a star on Empire State South’s spring drink menu, is a tribute to Arnold Palmer, Masters champ in 1958, ‘60, ‘62 and ‘64. At peak popularity, Palmer’s devotees were called “Arnie’s Army.” His drink of choice was equal parts sweet tea and lemonade with a topper of club soda for a little liveliness. For The Arnie, Williamson paired Earl Grey tea simple syrup with Kennessee.
“The maple cask finish of the bourbon lends a nice, natural sweetness that pairs so well with Earl Grey tea,” he said. He balances the tea’s bergamot bitter notes with honey. “It makes the spirit taste just like sweet tea.”
Spirit-forward Flowering Peach, named for Augusta National’s hole No. 3 embodies the flavors of the state fruit. “I picked ingredients I thought grasped a flowering peach,” said Williamson of this off-menu cocktail.” He pairs the bourbon with Cocchi Americano vermouth, peach liqueur and herbal liqueur Alpe de Genepy. “It’s delicate and kind of playful,” he said.
Hideki Matsuyama was the first-ever Japanese professional golfer to win a men’s major championship. Williamson wanted to pay tribute to Matsuyama’s heritage with ingredients, especially sake, which Matsuyama often sips post-tournament. The Defending Hideki cocktail combines sake-based Japanese Bermutto with a split base of Kennessee bourbon and Suntory Toki Whisky. Honey syrup plays well with the drier vermouth and a spritz of lime balances with a touch of acid.
The three-button, single-breasted green jacket has been worn to identify club members since 1937. The Green Jacket is Williamson’s attempt to match that color and recreate the feeling of being at the storied golf tournament.
“It’s the most intensely grassy and herbal drink I could think of,” he said. Bourbon, lime juice, green Chartreuse, aloe liqueur, celery bitters and mint combine pretty and bright green in a coupe glass. “Drinking it feels like being on the green — all bright and fresh,” Williamson said.
Sweetens Cove Kennessee Bourbon. $59.99. Debuts April 1. sweetenscovespirits.com.
Empire State South. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-541-1105, empirestatesouth.com.
