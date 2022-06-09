A ‘Healthy’ Diet Coke alternative from TikTok has taken over the Internet

The newest wacky food trend taking over TikTok has raised more eyebrows than usual, with an apparent substitute for everyone’s favorite vice, Diet Coke.
TikTok user Amanda Jones, who uses the handle @mandyvjones, got this two-ingredient recipe from her Pilates instructor, who claims to drink it everyday. The simple recipe uses ice, La Croix, and wait for it, Balsamic Vinegar. Jones says she was skeptical at first, but the concoction “tastes just like a Coke.”
@mandyvjones
@LaCroix Sparkling Water you should try this♬ original sound - Amanda Jones
The TikTok went viral, already having over 500,000 likes and 15,000 comments in just two days since posting.
The comments skewed mostly skeptical. One user commented, “Step 1: delusion,” and another wrote off the idea of “healthy” coke in general, saying “Or… just drink Diet Coke.”
The trend has even moved off the internet to the daytime TV circuit, with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager trying it on “Today with Hoda and Jenna.” Both immediately expressed disgust with the drink. “If TikTok told us to jump off of a bridge, would we jump off of a bridge?” Hager mused.
The firehose of bad food trends from TikTok does not seem to be stopping any time soon, but it seems safe to say that this one can be skipped.
About the Author