5 canned wines to crack open this summer

Artomana Xarmant txacoli – This may be the most refreshing wine available in a can. It is made mostly from hondarrabi zuri, a grape indigenous to the Basque region of Spain. Slightly effervescent, this wine has a refreshing note of salinity that evokes the sea breezes that flow through the vineyards. It’s an ideal pairing with seafood, especially oysters.

Sans Wine Co. Finley Road Vineyard sauvignon blanc – Pungent and grapefruity, sauvignon blanc is among our not-so-guilty pleasures, and this natural wine producer delivers with this one. Made from organically farmed fruit in Lake County, California, this is a great pairing with salads.

Brick + Mortar rosé – Made of whole, cluster-pressed syrah, and sustainably farmed on the Sonoma Coast, this rosé is bone-dry, with bright notes of raspberry. It’s a perfect picnic pink that is great straight from the can.

Las Jaras Waves red – Chillable red wine is a trend we hope lasts forever. This zinfandel-dominant blend is very light-bodied and juicy — a great match for spicy snacks or pizza. Las Jaras wins the unofficial award for best can packaging, with its glittery rainbow design.

Broc Cellars Love red — Broc Cellars is one of our favorite modern California winemakers, and we were delighted when they started making the Love line of canned wines. The red is a blend of mostly carignan, syrah and validguié from the northern coast of California. Slightly fuller bodied than the Waves red, it still is very chillable. Its rustic berry flavors go great with backyard burgers or barbecue.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

Explore Cocktail and beer news

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.