3 tasty things to pick up at the grocery store

St. Simons Island-based Farm Rich was the first company to make mozzarella sticks available in grocery stores, and, 40 years later, the company still is producing snack items you’ll find on the frozen-food aisle. We tried the mozzarella sticks, of course, as well as the loaded potato skins, but Farm Rich also is making mozzarella bites, four different styles of meatballs, barbecue boneless chicken bites, cheddar cheese curds and more. They are perfect for quick snacks, or as the basis of a meal, using the recipes on the company’s website. Our young neighbors loved turning the mozzarella sticks into “cars,” following one of those recipes. And, we’re looking forward to trying Farm Rich’s plant-based line, Garden Inspirations, including barbecue sliders and breaded cauliflower bites.

$6.99-$7.99 per 15- to 20-ounce package. Available at Publix, Kroger, or check the “Where to Buy” tab at farmrich.com.

Beef and Polish sausages

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats of San Antonio, Texas, was founded in 1949 by Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa, who produced sausages smoked in small batches over a hardwood fire. The business remains family-owned, but the product line has expanded to include breakfast links in two flavors, dry-cured bacon in two flavors, Mexican-style chorizo and smoked beef, Polish and jalapeno sausages. We are big fans using sausage to add flavor to a meal, and smoked sausage holds a special appeal for the big meat lover in our household. We grilled the two varieties we found at the grocery store, beef and Polish, then added the beef sausage to zucchini noodles and added the Polish sausage to a pasta salad, following recipes we found on the Kiolbassa website. Both were delicious, flavorful meals.

$6.89-$6.99 per 13-ounce package of smoked sausage. Available at Publix, Kroger or check the “Where to Buy” tab at kiolbassa.com.

