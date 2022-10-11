Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy the flavors of October

Halloween-themed calzones and cakes

The creative minds at Atlanta-based Garnish & Gather are always dreaming up delicious meal kits, but, when it comes to holidays, their creativity shines. Last Halloween, they offered a graveyard coffin cake kit. This year, there are two options: witch’s hat calzones filled with Pine Street Market sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan, and served with “spooky sorceresses” sauce; and coven’s cauldron cakes, which are matcha mini-cupcakes dipped in dark chocolate to form what looks like cauldrons. You can top the cupcakes with mascarpone ice cream tinted green, as well as a sprinkling of sparkly sugar. Then, you also can decorate the cauldrons with chocolate handles, white chocolate bones and eerie eyes. The kits contain everything you need to make two calzones, or four cupcakes.

$20 for calzones, $24 for cakes. Available at garnishandgather.com. Order by Oct. 27 for delivery by Oct. 31.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Fall harvest charcuterie tower

We could have selected a Halloween treat basket full of candy, popcorn or cake pops from Gourmet Gift Baskets, but we decided we’d go savory this fall, and enjoy a pretty stacked tower of boxes filled with crackers, cheeses and condiments for that charcuterie board we’ll be nibbling on while we give out candy on Halloween. The three stacked boxes in graduated sizes hold everything you need for a gourmet cheese board: Florida-based Terrapin Ridge Farms’ raspberry honey mustard, New England Cranberry’s hot pepper jelly, bite-sized stone wheat crackers from Maine-based Mariner Biscuit Co., sourdough flatbread from California-based Rustic Bakery, and vegetable cheddar and ultra sharp cheddar from Virginia creamery Mountain View Farms.

$59.99. Available at gourmetgiftbaskets.com.

