Stock Up: Three gifts to consider for the holidays

Sterling silver jewelry from Kathryn King

Kathryn King has been the award-winning pastry chef at Buckhead’s Aria Restaurant for more than 20 years. Not content to just create jewels for your plate, King has returned to her roots and fine art studies at the University of Georgia to create a line of jewelry featuring two classic Southern vegetables, black-eyed peas and okra. The vegetables are cast in sterling silver and then strung on sterling silver chains ranging from 18 to 24 inches. These necklaces would make a great gift for the okra and black-eyed pea fans in your life, for your favorite Southern gardener, and for those who appreciate beautiful hand crafted jewelry with a touch of whimsy.

$250 - $350 per necklace. Available online at blackeyedpearls.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Pepper cannon by Mannkitchen

We love freshly ground pepper, and so many chefs call for it in the recipes we test. But grinding and grinding and grinding to get enough for a recipe has to be one of our least favorite kitchen chores. If you know someone who feels the same way, or someone who just loves the flavor of freshly ground pepper, we recommend gifting them with the Pepper Cannon from Mannkitchen. It weighs a pound, so it’s very substantial. Flip it over and choose your grind from fine to coarse. Fill the 1/2 cup at the push-button top with peppercorns and start cranking. You’ll be astonished at how quickly you can grind freshly ground pepper directly over whatever you’re seasoning or fill up the 1/3 cup container integrated into the bottom of the mill. It’s a kitchen tool worth its price.

$199.99. Available on Amazon and online at mannkitchen.com where you’ll find other chef tools including a salt cannon and serious spatulas.

