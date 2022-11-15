Stock Up: Three gifts to consider for the holidays

Gift-giving season is upon us. Here are three ideas for the foodies in your life.
Secret Santa box from Batch
Batch was created in 2013 by Sam Davidson, Stephen Moseley and Rob Williams as a monthly subscription box featuring items made in and around Nashville. Fast forward nine years and now the company is offering more than 40 gift boxes with themes to suit anyone on your gift list and a wide range of makers. Choose a card from the seven available with each box and the Batch folks will hand write your note to the recipient. Among the many choices, there are boxes themed for game or movie nights, for pet lovers or cookie bakers, and for those who want to support women-owned and Black-owned businesses. We checked out the Secret Santa box with its colorful enameled “Joyful” mug ready to fill with delicious hot chocolate made from the 10.5-ounce container of cocoa mix from Jackson, Mississippi-based Spark Confectionary while nibbling on the 3.5-ounce “Treat Yo Elf” chocolate bar from St. Louis chocolatier Sweeter Cards. A perfectly thoughtful gift for the chocolate-lover in your life.
Boxes range from $25 to $300. Order online at batchusa.com.
Sterling silver jewelry from Kathryn King
Kathryn King has been the award-winning pastry chef at Buckhead’s Aria Restaurant for more than 20 years. Not content to just create jewels for your plate, King has returned to her roots and fine art studies at the University of Georgia to create a line of jewelry featuring two classic Southern vegetables, black-eyed peas and okra. The vegetables are cast in sterling silver and then strung on sterling silver chains ranging from 18 to 24 inches. These necklaces would make a great gift for the okra and black-eyed pea fans in your life, for your favorite Southern gardener, and for those who appreciate beautiful hand crafted jewelry with a touch of whimsy.
$250 - $350 per necklace. Available online at blackeyedpearls.com.
Pepper cannon by Mannkitchen
We love freshly ground pepper, and so many chefs call for it in the recipes we test. But grinding and grinding and grinding to get enough for a recipe has to be one of our least favorite kitchen chores. If you know someone who feels the same way, or someone who just loves the flavor of freshly ground pepper, we recommend gifting them with the Pepper Cannon from Mannkitchen. It weighs a pound, so it’s very substantial. Flip it over and choose your grind from fine to coarse. Fill the 1/2 cup at the push-button top with peppercorns and start cranking. You’ll be astonished at how quickly you can grind freshly ground pepper directly over whatever you’re seasoning or fill up the 1/3 cup container integrated into the bottom of the mill. It’s a kitchen tool worth its price.
$199.99. Available on Amazon and online at mannkitchen.com where you’ll find other chef tools including a salt cannon and serious spatulas.
