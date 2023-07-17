Stock Up: 3 food products made in Virginia

Credit: Alyce Walcavich

Credit: Alyce Walcavich

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
You might want to try these Virginia products.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Chesapeake bloody mary

Brandon Clark and Don Hopkins sell 13 varieties of hot sauce. A portion of the sales of their Ukraine hot sauce — made with beets, caraway and dill — benefits Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. Clark and Hopkins say these are culinary sauces, as useful in recipes as they are splashed into ramen or seasoning collard greens. We decided to try their Chesapeake bloody mary and liked the moderate hot-sauce kick. We saved a little to stir into some gazpacho — stellar.We look forward to trying their Georgia hot sauce — a collaboration with the band Blackberry Smoke — with blackberries and smoked paprika.

$10 per 32-ounce bottle. Available at clarkandhopkins.com.

Orange pineapple chardonnay jelly

Carolyn Herbert figured out a way to keep the wine flavor in jellies, but remove the alcohol. In 2016, she turned her wine jellies into a business, with a mission of supporting mental health awareness and hiring those whose life circumstances have made it difficult for them to find and maintain employment. The first jelly she perfected was apple merlot, and now she sells peanut butter spreads, seasonings, dip mixes, hot cocoa mixes and 10 flavors. We sampled the orange pineapple chardonnay, a bright combination of tropical flavors with the chardonnay really shining through.T hese jellies are a great match for crackers with a bit of brie or cheddar.

$26.99 for three 6-ounce jars. Available at Amazon and herbertswinejelly.com.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

5 O’Clock Crunch

Feridies started out 50 years ago in a small store in Courtland, Virginia, where you could buy peanuts or enjoy a ham biscuit. While the company ships all over the world today, you still can find them in a Courtland shop that carries everything from wine to artwork. Feridies’ 5 O’Clock Crunch is a snack mix with honey-roasted peanuts, cheddar cheese crackers, chile-lemon corn sticks, sesame sticks and salted corn chips with flax seed. Much of a 28-ounce can was gone after only an hour of snacking.

$6.95 per 6-ounce bag, $7.50 per 6-ounce can, $13.50 per 14-ounce can and $22.50 per 28-ounce can. Available at feridies.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

