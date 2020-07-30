Film festival and food trucks: 16 things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Georgia Bridal Show. Sunday, Aug. 2. $15 at the door, $10 online in advance. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-833-WED-SHOW. georgiabridalshow.com.

If you’re planning a wedding, you’ll be able to meet and get information from all the vendors you’ll need at the bridal show. Masks are highly encouraged, and temperature checks will be conducted at the door.

Live! At the Battery. 7:10 p.m. Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 and 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Various locations at The Battery, 800 Battery Ave. SE #130, Atlanta. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

The Braves are playing their home opener weekend games at Truist Park, and even though fans aren’t allowed in the park, you can still enjoy the game in a fun atmosphere. Live broadcasts of the game, along with outdoor seating, are available at Sports & Social Atlanta, The Tavern and PBR Atlanta at The Battery.

Sunday Lecture from the Smyrna Public Library. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 via webinar. smyrnaga.gov.

Professor Jeff Van Detta will present “A Short History of Bird Feeding in America,” which also includes information about feeding our local backyard birds. Register online for this webinar.

DeKalb

Caffeine and Octane. 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. facebook.com.

Drool over muscle, high performance and exotic cars of all makes and models. This weekend’s show will be highlighting British autos.

Yoga on the Farm. 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. $10 cash. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Reduce stress and anxiety while bettering your balance with gentle flow yoga. Bring your own mat and plan to socially distance.

Summer Science Fest: Bugs & Insects. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. $18-$20, free with museum membership. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Enjoy bug- and insect-based activities, such as wearing butterfly wings or dressing in a superhero-themed insect costume, searching for real bugs in WildWoods and more. Advance online ticket reservations are required.

At-Home Planetarium Show. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. From the Fernbank Science Center. 678-874-7102. https://www.facebook.com.

“Invaders of Mars!”, a live at-home planetarium show, features special guests including Dr. Marc Fries of NASA Johnson Space Center.

North Fulton

Old English Comfort Foods. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. $45 per seat. Alpharetta Cooking School, Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Enjoy English comfort foods like grilled lamb and cauliflower and stilton soup.

Wizard Birthday Celebration & Birthday Night. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 31. $39 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday by playing wizard trivia and painting in your favorite house colors. The event is suitable for adults and kids age 10 and up, and masks are required.

Outdoor Yoga. 9:45 a.m. sign-up, 10 a.m. class start. Sunday, Aug. 2. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. www.johnscreekga.gov.

Bring your own yoga mat to participate in a free outdoor yoga class.

Drive-In Movies. 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1. Aurora Cineplex parking lot, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. $29.95 per vehicle. https://www.eventricate.com.

Pack the family in the car to watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Friday or “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Saturday.

Gwinnett

Food Trucks. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 31. Temple Drive near the Splash Park, Sugar Hill. https://www.facebook.com.

Sample food from trucks including Black Tie BBQ and Flavor Rich Food Truck.

Trains, Trucks & Tractors. Friday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 2. $8-$10. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Hwy., Duluth. 770-476-2013. train-museum.org.

This family-friendly event features the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Mobile Fire Safety House, an express route bus from Gwinnett County Transit and more. Masks are required for attendees ages 5 and up.

Flicks on the Green. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Free. Loganville Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Watch “Toy Story” to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary by bringing a blanket and spreading out on the lawn. Popcorn, beverages and sweet treats will be for sale, and face masks are strongly recommended. Social distancing is required.

Groovin’ on the Green. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 31. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. facebook.com.

The Swingin’ Medallions bring high-energy beach-style music to Loganville.