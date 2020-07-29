5 gardens you can visit right now in Georgia

The botanical garden is currently admitting a limited number of guests every 15 minutes. Visitors should buy tickets online in advance and show up at their designated time slot for entry. Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined is currently on display until Nov. 1. It features new displays inspired by “Alice In Wonderland.”

Smith-Gilbert Gardens

2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw

Price: General admission: $10

You can visit the Garden With Wings Butterfly House. It features “native butterflies, their host and nectar plants.” All visitors must purchase tickets online in advance for a timed entry. The garden is adhering to social distancing guidelines. Masks are not mandatory, but encouraged.

Hamilton Gardens At Lake Chatuge

96 Pavilion Road, Hiawassee

Price: Donations suggested: $2/ person, $5/ family

The 33 acres of woodland area features “the largest collection of rhododendrons in the southeast.” According to the garden’s website, “what makes this garden really special is the more than 1,500 rhododendrons and native azaleas within its boundaries.” Socially distancing is enforced and masks are encouraged when visiting the gardens.

Callaway Resort & Gardens

17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain

Price: Adult: $19.95, ages 6-12: $14.95

Callaway Gardens features hiking trails, a butterfly house and expansive gardens that sprawl 2,500 acres. “Step into a world where butterflies alight on your shoulder. Where birds of prey steal your gaze. And the stress of your daily routine melts into a sea of vibrant azaleas,” according to the website. See the garden’s coronavirus guidelines here.

Gibbs Gardens

1987 Gibbs Dr, Ball Ground

Price: Adult: $20, ages 3-17: $10

The nearly 300-acre garden was started by Jim Gibbs. Located in North Georgia, the gardens have a Japanese Garden and 19 waterfalls. Tickets must be purchased in advance for all visitors.