Go on a Jurassic Quest at Atlanta Motor Speedway

In “The Time Machine,” H.G. Wells’ traveler has a vehicle that lets him visit other eras. Well, so do you, and it’s in your garage.
Drive to Atlanta Motor Speedway, and your personal time machine will transport you to the Jurassic Period.
“The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle,” its event listing on AJC.com states.
Credit: Jurassic Quest
Don’t worry, though. You won’t see a Tyrannosaurus rex eat a goat, and you won’t be chased by Velociraptors. Unlike the popular “Jurassic Park” movies, you’ll have control of your vehicle the entire time. The website does warn you’ll “still need to watch out for the swinging tail of our 80-foot-long Spinosaurus.”
If you want to get your dino-loving kids out of the house for about an hour, it will cost you just $49 for a vehicle with up to nine people. Passenger vehicles that seat up to 15 people are $80. You can also purchase dinosaur toy add-on bundles. For $15, you’ll get three dinosaur surprises. For $25, you’ll get three dinosaur surprises plus crafts and activities to do at home. And for $50, you’ll get five surprises plus crafts and activities to do at home. If you book these bundles online, take 20% off the price.
You can buy tickets and get more information here.
Jurassic Quest
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, July 31 to August 9 (closed August 3-4)
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, GA 30228
Tickets available online: https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-atlanta