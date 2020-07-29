Breaking News

Lawrenceville bakery to add second location next month

Life | 24 minutes ago
By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A beloved bakery in Lawrenceville is slated to open its second location in September. In an Instagram post this week, Blue Rooster Bake Shop posted the storefront of its new location in Monroe.

“Monroe is coming right along! Painted storefront, sign, awning but still so much more to do in this beautiful old building,” the post reads. “Fingers cross for September opening.”

The bakery, which specializes in cakes, pastries, sandwiches and more, has been open since 2001. It’s co-owned by sisters-in-law Kyle and Donna Cave.

The second location, about 20 miles from the location at 169 W Pike Street in Lawrenceville, will be in downtown Monroe next to Scoops Ice Cream.

