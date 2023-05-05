Fans line up for Shaky Knees

Fans are ready for the first day of the 10-year anniversary of Atlanta’s rock ‘n’ roll music festival. It’s estimated that more than 40,000 people will make their way to Atlanta’s Central Park this weekend to see a variety of alternative rock bands, including Friday’s headliners the Killers and Greta van Fleet.

The music is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. today, with folks from the Songs for Kids organization and will continue through the day with the Killers scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.