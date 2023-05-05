BreakingNews
‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
Fans line up for Shaky Knees

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Music gets under way just before noon, kicking off three days of shows from more than 60 artists.

We’re here at the 2023 Shaky Knees music fest where cloudy skies did not deter festival attendees who are lined up around the block waiting for the gates to open.

Fans are ready for the first day of the 10-year anniversary of Atlanta’s rock ‘n’ roll music festival. It’s estimated that more than 40,000 people will make their way to Atlanta’s Central Park this weekend to see a variety of alternative rock bands, including Friday’s headliners the Killers and Greta van Fleet.

The music is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. today, with folks from the Songs for Kids organization and will continue through the day with the Killers scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

We’ll be updating you throughout the day (and the weekend) with reviews, interviews and more from the festival.

