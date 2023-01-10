Explore Atlanta streets and buildings named for civil rights leaders

Tom Houck operates the civil rights Tour, a three-hour bus tour that takes guests to pivotal landmarks beyond Auburn Avenue including the Atlanta University campus, home to the Atlanta Student Movement, the Rush Memorial Church, historic Hunter Street (now MLK Jr. Drive), and South View Cemetery. He agrees more signage is needed to inform and give a historical perspective. “I had a tour the other day and I was talking about Andy Young and one of the people said ‘Isn’t there a street named for him? Who is he?’ It’s really sad.”

Credit: Via Explore Georgia Credit: Via Explore Georgia

Not only are many streets named for civil rights leaders but other streets tell the story of segregation to indicate one was a “white” neighborhood and the other Black. “These names and locations have a meaning and help to understand how Atlanta was really defined; it was planned with a racial consciousness, and not in a positive way,” she says. “The naming of streets was meant to reinforce boundaries of segregation of the races. So you might have a Black neighborhood with a street named after a Confederate soldier running through the Black section.”

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

An example of this is where Briarcliff Road, where whites lived, crosses Ponce de Leon Avenue, and becomes Moreland Avenue, a Black neighborhood named after Confederate Major Asbury Fletcher Moreland.

Atlanta, like many other cities, faces the challenge of removing the street names of Confederate or segregationist leaders. Former Mayor Kasim Reed recommended that at least 25 streets named for Confederate soldiers or noted segregationist be changed. Ironically, one of them, Confederate Avenue wasn’t directly named for the Confederacy, but for an old soldiers’ home that cared for aging Confederate veterans. Today, it is United Avenue.

Many streets have already been renamed over the decades. Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard was formerly Gordon Street, named for Civil War general John Brown Gordon. Mayor Maynard Jackson changed Forrest Avenue to Ralph McGill Boulevard when he learned that Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Civil War lieutenant general and the first Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan.

Myrick-Harris notes that changing a name may be a challenge for both sides. When it was suggested to rename Bankhead Highway, which was developing a dangerous reputation, to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, many Black residents were opposed. The area was the former home to entertainers such as T.I., Young Dro, Shop Boyz and Dem Franchize Boyz.

“Bankhead was synonymous with hip-hop and rap, but people didn’t understand that it was named after John H. Bankhead, a Confederate officer and segregationist from Alabama,” Myrick-Harris says. “Sometimes people are protesting name changes and not understanding that many of those streets were named after segregationists or members of the Klan. I knew Donald Hollowell. He helped get MLK out of jail. He was a good man. Sometimes people don’t understand the history of the name and the significant struggle people faced for basic human rights. It’s imperative that everyone knows that history.”

The best way to discover the names behind the signs is to let your feet do the walking and Google as you go along. Of course, start at Auburn Avenue with stops at the Apex Museum, the John Wesley Dobbs Monument, Prince Hall Masonic Temple, Madam C.J. Walker Museum and the King Center. Many of the buildings have plaques on them, including the Royal Peacock and the former home of the Atlanta Daily World.

Credit: File Credit: File

There is a lot of history to discover over at the Atlanta University Center and Hunter Street, now MLK Jr. Drive. “When you go on that campus you get a sense of history and there are some historical markers around. There will be a marker up soon honoring Lugenia Burns Hope [a founding member of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs] and already there is one for John Hope [first African-descended president of Morehouse College and Atlanta University],” she says.

Look for other notables around the campus including Gaines Hall (originally North Hall, named after a chemistry professor). A fire at Gaines Hall in 2015 further damaged a building already in disrepair, but there are efforts to save and restore the historic structure. Nearby is Fairchild-Stone Hall, which was a focal point of student activities and a National Historic Landmark. There also are several plaques noting other actions of the Atlanta Student Movement.

Credit: Johnny Crawford Credit: Johnny Crawford

Other ways to explore civil rights history include: