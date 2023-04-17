X

Erykah Badu returns to Atlanta this summer

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

On Monday, music icon Erykah Badu announced her new tour with Yasiin Bey. Badu’s Unfollow Me Tour is scheduled to have 25 dates with one stop in Atlanta on July 15.

Badu will perform at State Farm Arena, her first performance in Atlanta since Oct. 30, 2021. The Grammy award-winning artist promises “an out-of-this-world, surrealist atmosphere” for attendees.

The tour kicks off in San Antonio on June 11 and wraps up on July 23 in Dallas, Badu’s hometown.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Tickets will go on sale April 20 at 2:22 p.m. and can be purchased online at unfollowmetour.com/tour or at ticketmaster.com.

