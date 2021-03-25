Easter Fun: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

“Luminous.” Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28. $40 general admission, $60 VIP. Larry Bell Park field, 592 Fairground St., Marietta. 404-377-9948. atlantalyrictheatre.com.

Bring a chair and pack a dinner if you’d like to eat as you watch “Luminous,” an outdoor musical cabaret.

Bunny Egg-Venture Drive-Thru. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Free. four locations – South Cobb Recreation Center, Fair Oaks Recreation Center, Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, Mountain View Aquatic Center. 770-528-8800. cobbcounty.org.

Drive through one of four Cobb County locations so your kids can meet the Easter Bunny and Candy Fairy and score some goody bags.

Collective Soul. continuing at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. $65 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, ext. 38186. cocacolaroxy.com.

Watch Atlanta-based band Collective Soul perform. Face coverings are mandatory, and the venue adheres to a clear bag policy.

DeKalb

Spring Concert Series. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. $30 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center outdoor amphitheater, 980 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. eventbrite.com.

Listen to singer Michelle Malone, who master keyboardist Chuck Leavell described as “one of the best female vocalists I’ve ever heard.”

Tour deCatur. Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. $20 5K, $15 Fun Run. Choose your own location. 404-377-0641. raceroster.com.

Take part in a 5K or Fun Run on a route of your choosing, and if you run a 5K, you can submit a photo of your time on a tracking app for the chance at a prize. If you do the Fun Run, you can kick off your run with a Zoom call with some P.E. coaches from City Schools of Decatur.

Friday Night Hike. 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 26. $5 for non-members, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Enjoy a fun, informative night hike through the forest of Dunwoody Nature Center. Masks and social distancing are required.

Museum Chills & Science Thrills. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Non-members $20, members $10. Fernbank 767 Clifton Rd., Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Bring the family and let them explore the museum and enjoy science-themed activities and demonstrations. Snacks and drinks, including adult beverages, will be available for purchase. Face coverings are required when you’re not actively eating or drinking, and social distancing should be followed.

North Fulton

Crabapple Market Car Show. noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Free. Crabapple Market, 12650 Crabapple Road, Milton. 678-297-2700. crabapplemarketga.com.

Bring your car to show off or admire other custom cars and trucks, vintage cars, street rods and more.

Easter Egg Hunt. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 27. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 770-475-5576. afumc.org.

Check in at the covered stage for instructions and to meet the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt should take 20-30 minutes, and you can win prizes by taking photos of egg signs and being among the first 10 families to complete the hunt. Other prizes will also be awarded, including to the family dressed in their Easter best. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Family Day: Fox and Flower Sweeties. 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. $31 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Bring one of your kids age 5 and up to create a cute painting along with you.

Bowl Turning with Traditional Tools. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. $100. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 6690 Roswell Road Suite 450, Sandy Springs. 404-460-1000. eventbrite.com.

Learn how to use traditional turning tools, make different finishes and more, and at the end of the class, you’ll have a bowl to take home.

Gwinnett

Bacon Fest. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Free general admission, $35 VIP with exclusive areas and unlimited beer and bacon tastings. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. downtownlawrencevillega.com.

If you love bacon, you can have your fill of dozens of dishes, take part in a bacon-eating contest, enjoy live music and more at Bacon Fest. Purchase food directly from vendors or buy tasting tokens for $10 on site. Social distancing is mandated, and advance registration for a specific time slot is required.

Southeast Exotic Bird Fair. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. Adults $4, kids 16 and under free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. southeastexoticbirdfair.com.

Buy exotic birds directly from the breeders and get great deals on cages and other supplies. Masks are required.

A Colorful Eggs-perience. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Residents $6, non-residents $16, free for adults. Rhodes Jordan Park Community Center, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890. secure.rec1.com.

Bring the kids for a fun afternoon of egg-dyeing with glitter and tie-die effects and let them enjoy snacks and story time.

Kartel at Coolray. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 27. $5 per vehicle, $10 VIP. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. kartel.life.

Immerse yourself in car culture as you look at national brands, exotics and more. Music, food trucks and shopping are also available, and the event is child and pet friendly. Masks and social distancing are required.