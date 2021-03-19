Hop on over to Malibu Norcross for some Easter-themed fun

Malibu Norcross may be known for its fast-paced go-karts and miniature golfing, but the family-friendly spot is offering some Easter-themed joy through April 4.
Every weekend through Easter Sunday, the amusement center on Brook Hollow Parkway is hosting a free Easter event.
“This is one socially distanced Easter Event you do not want to miss!” the event description read in part.
Among the can’t-miss happenings in store are photos with the Easter Bunny, prizes, crafts, goodie bags and an Easter egg scavenger hunt with a special QR code.
The fun doesn’t stop once the noon-5 p.m. event is over, either. Guests can purchase tickets to take part in Malibu’s attractions, including bumper boats, an arcade room and batting cages.
Recent reviews remarked that the center has strict protocols when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing for guests’ safety.
“It was really nice. My siblings and I went here recently and the staff was really nice. The go carts were nice and the mini golf was fun. I liked how they were strict on mask wearing and social distancing. They even sprayed down go carts after each use. This is my first time here and I will definitely be coming back with more friends and family,” one Google review read.
Among the other steps that Malibu Norcross is taking are operating at a reduced capacity, taking guests’ temperatures upon entry and asking everyone to frequently wash their hands with soap and water. There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.
See the website for details on other measures taken to keep guests and staff safe.
Free Easter Event - Easter Fun
noon-5 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays through April 4
Malibu Norcross: 5400 Brook Hollow Pkwy, Norcross
Cost: Free; tickets for amusement center rides and games begin at $15.99