Hop on over to Malibu Norcross for some Easter-themed fun

Recent reviews remarked that the center has strict protocols when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing for guests’ safety.

“It was really nice. My siblings and I went here recently and the staff was really nice. The go carts were nice and the mini golf was fun. I liked how they were strict on mask wearing and social distancing. They even sprayed down go carts after each use. This is my first time here and I will definitely be coming back with more friends and family,” one Google review read.

Among the other steps that Malibu Norcross is taking are operating at a reduced capacity, taking guests’ temperatures upon entry and asking everyone to frequently wash their hands with soap and water. There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

See the website for details on other measures taken to keep guests and staff safe.

Free Easter Event - Easter Fun

noon-5 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays through April 4

Malibu Norcross: 5400 Brook Hollow Pkwy, Norcross

Cost: Free; tickets for amusement center rides and games begin at $15.99