Enjoy the beach while your kids are in sea camp nearby

Explore: From the mast of our very own pirate ship, campers will explore the Blackbeard Island Wildlife Refuge.

Tour: Campers will get a behind the scenes overview of our galleries, our animals and how they are cared for.

Create: Crafting projects will provide campers with a creative approach to coastal concepts.

Sein: A hands-on experience with a net and the ocean will teach campers how to identify fish and other sea life.

Discover: Campers will discover firsthand the wonders of dolphins aboard a dolphin boat cruise.

Identify: Campers will learn important information about sharks and jellyfish, and how to identify them.

Once camp is done for the day, parents and kids can reunite to explore what Tybee has to offer. You can head to the Pier & Pavilion, visit the Tybee Island Light Station and Museum or Fort Pulaski National Park, where a major turning point of the Civil War played out.